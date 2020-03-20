Music Wonder Woman and Friends Sing “Imagine” Gal Gadot Starts a Singing Relay with Help from Her Besties

After six days of self-quarantining, Gal Gadot admitted that she’s gotten a bit philosophical. Rather than keep her thoughts to herself, she took to Instagram: “This virus has infected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, we’re all in this together,” she says. Inspired by a video of an Italian man playing John Lennon’s 1971 song “Imagine” on his trumpet on his balcony to his house-bound neighbors, Gadot decided to do a version of the TK song — with a little help from her friends. Gadot begins with “Imagine there’s no heaven,” handing off the lyrics to Kristin Wiig, who passes the vocal baton to Jamie Dornan, and so on. Other contributors include Natalie Portman, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, and Sia, whose bit, “Imagine all the people living for today,” is awesome, not surprisingly. Enjoy and imagine a world at peace.



