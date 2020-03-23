Weathering the Crisis County Health Clinics Message to the Community

During the COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Care Centers ask that our patients please do the following to help protect you and all of our patients and dedicated staff.

• Call ahead if you do not feel well so we can help you decide how best to provide your care. Per CDC guidelines, if you are feeling ill, please do not come to the clinic without calling first.

• Please keep healthy friends and family members home rather than joining you for your appointment. Children should have only one adult with them. Adults with caregivers should only bring one adult with them.

• As the local situation changes, you may be offered a visit by telephone or video instead of visiting the clinic to keep you healthy.

The County Health Care Centers have been partnering with all County medical providers to make sure our partners are up-to-date on all the breaking information on the pandemic from local, state and national sources. Our staff has been trained extensively on sanitizing our facilities, and clinicians and their support staff have been trained in the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) and masks have been fit-tested to provide the safest level of security in the outpatient setting while adequately evaluating at-risk patients.

We have been contacting our stable patients who have routine visits scheduled and are postponing or converting these visits to telephone or video consults so we have capacity to see those in the community who need to be seen in the health care center right away. Please call before coming to the health care center when you wish to be seen so we will be ready to serve you and also prepared to protect other patients and staff. Triage personnel who can quickly evaluate you for flu-like symptoms will be greeting patients at the front entrance of our clinics.

Our clinic hours have not changed. To support the mandate for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in the process of developing ways to care for patients remotely by phone or teleconferencing (through your mobile phone or computer). If you are interested in this type of visit, please call your health center, as we need to sign you up for MyChart (our electronic portal) beforehand. We are also accepting new patients who become ill and need assistance.

For the latest news regarding County activities and updates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit our website at https://publichealthsbc.org/

Let’s all work together to keep our community safe and healthy.

Stay Connected:

County Public Health: www.PublicHealthSBC.org, Twitter and Facebook County of Santa Barbara: www.CountyofSB.org, Twitter, Facebook County Information Line: (833) 688-5551, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 2-1-1 Call Center: Dial 211 or outside the area, call (800) 400-1572 Recorded Information Line: (805) 681-4373 Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line: (888) 868-1649

