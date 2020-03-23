Letters Meanwhile Life Goes On

Sprouts poke through

Rain continues to fall

The cat sits quietly on my lap

Overnight

Everything’s changed

And

Nothing

There’s still light and shade

New buds are on apple trees

Fragrance from orange blossoms

Still intoxicating

And yet we know

People are dying

No one’s safe

Everyone’s vulnerable

And quails still make

A surprised flutter

Fleeing

As I surprise them

People are scared

And I’m welcomed at the dry-cleaning store

(As if I’ve returned

From a long journey)

The guy next to me

At the gas pump

Smiles as we joke

A twenty cent

Difference in gas cost

Across the street

Things still fall down

When we let go

My shoes still get wet

When I check

Outside drains

And caremongering’s

A new trend in Canada

It’s a new world

Some people hope to get back to normal

Others know they never will

It’s like after the fire

Our house in ash and cinders

The kids childhood artwork,

Toddler sweaters my sister knitted

A quilt my mom had made

Austin’s two-year old

Bomber jacket

All gone

And more

And no idea

Where we would live

Or if we were covered

Or how we could possibly get through

Yet even then

Amidst the rubble

We once called home

With even the trees in the yard

Charred as if a bomb had exploded

Even then

A Baltimore oriole landed on

A burnt out limb

As if to remind us,

Meanwhile

Life goes on

©Howard B. Schiffer, 2020, All Rights Reserved

