Letters Unknowingly

As cases in Santa Barbara continue to spike, cashiers/checkers at grocery stores have the possibility of being “super spreaders.”

An unknowingly infected shopper can transmit the virus to items they touch, which get touched by cashiers, and then transmitted to many, many more people.

Please sound the alarm that everyone who needs to shop for essentials are at risk.

Checkers need to protect themselves, because they are the “super spreaders.”

