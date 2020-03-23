Additional Information Updates to the Goleta Library System During Stay at Home Order

With the new stay at home order for California, the Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries have had to modify what they can offer patrons. Book returns can be made at the book drops through Sunday, March 22. After that date they will be locked. The due date for all checked out items has been extended to May 4, and there will be no overdue fees for any items during this period.

Library staff are working hard to put together resources for children and adults to do at home. This includes activities for children such as virtual story times conducted by library staff, easy craft projects, and educational sites. For adults there will be virtual travel and tour sites, access to Broadway Musicals from your sofa, and research links. The page will debut on the library website (www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org) next week.

Library card holders also have access to a number of downloadable materials and services, including:

E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines

Kanopy: A new free streaming service where you can watch up to 10 movies per month

The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere

Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

If you don’t have a Goleta Valley or Santa Ynez Valley Library card, you can still get one that allows you access to downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

The libraries will also continue to offer personalized reading lists. Fill out this form, providing information on the type of books you like and don’t like, and a staff member will put together a reading list for you. Patrons can also order books or audiobooks not owned by the library for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form.

Like almost everyone, library staff are now working from home. They are still available to answer questions via email at goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.

Stay up to date on library news at www.GoletaValley.org and on Facebook (@GoletaValleyLibrary).

Thank you for your continued support of our libraries and your cooperation as we get through this evolving health crisis.

Add to Favorites