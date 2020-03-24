Coronavirus Unemployment and Disability Insurance Town Hall Wednesday Officials Hold COVID-19 Teleconference for Santa Barbara and Ventura County

The counties of Santa Barbara and Ventura will host a joint teleconference town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 hosted by State Assemblymember Monique Limón, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Congressmember Salud Carbajal. They will provide information on unemployment insurance, disability benefits, and paid family leave, and who it affects regarding COVID-19 losses.

To participate, call toll-free (877) 226-8216. The access code is 36403080.

The public is encouraged to ask questions by emailing them to Assemblymember.Limon@assembly.ca.gov by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. If unable to participate, the call will be recorded and available at Assemblymenber Limón’s website.

Next week, a similar town-hall phone conference will address small business. Information is currently available about business programs at the governor’s coronavirus Business and Economic Development webpage.

