Letters Dad Was Right

My dad always used to say: “Nothing is ever so bad that a little bit of good doesn’t come from it”!

With that said, my thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic …

First and foremost I am saddened to hear of all the deaths and all the people that have been afflicted with this virus and the world being on pause from our regular lives.

Yet, I think this is where some of the good comes in!

I believe now more than ever people will wash their hands more and hopefully stay home when they feel ill, as to not spread the germs to others. So the future can see less pandemics?

I have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for the last nine years and walk two times daily with dogs. I see many more people out and about walking, alone, or with another person or their children or their dog(s). Bike riding and jogging. Everyone is friendly and seems happy and less stressed.

So it got me thinking about how maybe this virus is a way that could get people to stop and think about what they want moving forward into the future.

That maybe we could choose to change our lifestyles from always working and hurrying and stressing ourselves because we need to have a bigger house or a newer car or more electronics (the bigger is better mentality). Instead, maybe we’ll realize that less can be more!

I think that this big pause button that was pressed on us all should give us a chance to reflect on our lives going forward, to prioritize and maybe simplify.

Maybe a mother is thinking that she could stay home to raise the kids, maybe work part-time or from home. A family might think downsizing is something to think about, less expenses, less pressure, more leisure time to for the whole family or hobbies to enjoy, this affects our health and well-being for the better as well.

Do I think we need more in life?Yes, but a different kind of more. More freedom, less stress. More family time, less work time. More outdoors and sunshine, less indoors and artificial light. More nature, less electronics.

So I would agree, “Nothing is ever so bad that a little bit of good doesn’t come from it”!

So as we move forward with cleaner hands and social distancing I wish your life and the world more, so much more, with less).

