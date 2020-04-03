Weathering the Crisis County of Santa Barbara Seeking Community Volunteers for COVID-19

The County of Santa Barbara is in search of community members who would like to utilize their wisdom and talents by volunteering for various COVID-19 related projects. Volunteer assignments will be based on the skills, knowledge, and abilities of each individual volunteer and may include supporting emergency shelters, food distribution call centers, alternate (medical) care sites or other emerging needs.

All volunteers are subject to a background check and will be required to provide their full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or California Identification number, and social security number. All volunteers who are not currently employed as a government worker must also be sworn in by an approved Disaster Service Worker (DSW) appointing authority of the County of Santa Barbara. Being sworn in as a DSW provides full coverage by the State of California Worker’s Compensation system.

Community members interested in volunteering can sign up by completing the Volunteer Registration Form found on the Santa Barbara County Public Health portal at https://publichealthsbc.org/resources/ and emailing the completed form to EOCLogistics@santabarbaraca.gov or by contacting the Santa Barbara City CERT Spontaneous Volunteer Center, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at (805) 564-5782 to sign up over the telephone.

Stay Connected:

County Public Health: www.PublicHealthSBC.org, Twitter and Facebook. County of Santa Barbara: www.CountyofSB.org, Twitter, Facebook. County Call Center: (833) 688-5551, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 2-1-1 Call Center: Dial 211 or outside the area, call (800) 400-1572. Recorded Information Line: (805) 681-4373. Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line: (888) 868-1649.

