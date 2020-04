Letters Not at All Funny

My wife and I, in our late seventies and early eighties, were walking on Coast Village Road on Monday. Three boys of about 14 years old rode right up to us and circled us coughing. It may have been fake, but what a terrible thing for them to do to anyone.

I finally pulled out my mace and told them if they keep harassing us I would spray them in the face. They rode away. Maybe someone should be looking out for them.

