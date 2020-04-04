Letters No More Secrets

Please, continue the good reporting on the lack of transparency of Santa Barbara health officials concerning the spread of COVID-19 in our area and the availability of medical equipment.

The fabric of Santa Barbara is secrecy, and time has come to forcefully denounce this.

More reporting on what is going on in nursing homes would be welcome.

Also, medical personnel have been furloughed at Sansum. What does this mean for the future, notably the health care that will be needed in a few weeks/ months as this crisis worsens?

