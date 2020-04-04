Letters Only a Partial Help

I am grateful for the $1,200, that the Federal government is sending out. However, it is only going to help make a partial rent payment for many Americans.

The money the feds are giving individuals and families will not go very far. Once a person stops receiving a paycheck, the dominos begin to fall. Not having that steady flow of income pretty much stops everything. Even if some people get their cities and states to stop rent payments. All of these things take time and require paperwork to be filled out.

Remember, we are dealing with highly emotional issues here and many of us are scared, freaked out, and very worried about our families and livelihoods.

This money is a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. The coronavirus has so many unknown outcomes and really we don’t know what the damage will be. We can say that it is killing people, a lot of people.

At this point and time the world needs to hear the truth, we need much more than our President Trump is willing to give us. Why is that in these times of crisis, the banks and the corporations get bailed out with billions of government monies but the working stiff and families get a small allowance of shut-up money?

Add to Favorites