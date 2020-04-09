Make Myself at Home Mission Canyon Farmhouse Virtual Visit to an Old Favorite

Address: 2685 Puesta Del Sol

Status: On the market

Price: $3,200,000

I’ve visited more than 350 homes in the past five years and described almost 250 of them in these pages. I’ve been at it long enough that houses I wrote about a few years ago are starting to hit the market again. In most cases, the homes were bought and loved and perfectly styled to fulfill their new owners’ dreams. But lives change, families grow, and circumstances sometimes dictate that after just a few years, it’s time to move again.

I wrote about the turn-of-the-century farmhouse at 2685 Puesta Del Sol in the spring of 2017. When I heard it was for sale again, I knew I wanted to visit. The stately two-story craftsman with a classic pillared front porch stands out as a favorite among the many houses I’ve gotten to know.

However, the current shelter-in-place mandate makes it harder to spontaneously visit houses for sale. Weekday Realtor caravans are on hiatus, and public open houses are forbidden. Since I had toured just a few years ago, current photos and videos of the house made it easy to remember the details and highlighted the elements that have changes between now and then.

Photo: Lindsey Drewes Living room at 2685 Puesta Del Sol

Puesta Del Sol runs from the eastern edge of San Roque, up toward the Mission, becoming more pastoral with each gentle curve in the road. This home sits down a tranquil lane with just a few other houses.

Here’s how I described my first impression in 2017:

“Driving through the front gate, I found myself in a private courtyard with an inviting garden surrounding a bubbling fountain, and plenty of paved parking in front of a garage with four latching, barn-style doors. I was tempted to peek inside the garage first, but instead, I walked up to the covered patio and into the house.

Stepping into the dining room, the kitchen lay to my right, with the living room down one step straight ahead. The rooms are warm and inviting, with gleaming, wide plank hardwood floors, sash windows, and beautiful details. Built in 1910, this home has the solid, original feel of its farmhouse origins.”

Looking at photos of the house today, it’s evident that it has retained every bit of this vintage charm, but it also has enjoyed improvements. All-new interior paint, custom drapes, and Roman shades are just some of the updates.

I remembered a big butcher-block island in the kitchen and a cozy den beyond. Since my last visit, however, the photos indicate that these rooms have changed quite a bit. The laundry room was relocated, allowing the kitchen and dining rooms to be enlarged and opened up. A gleaming new island is now the center of attention in the kitchen, perfectly accenting the white subway tile backsplash and farmhouse sink.

Off the formal living room, a Dutch door opens to a covered porch that runs the length of the house. Though likely less used, this is actually the front door, a fact that becomes obvious when you step out onto the porch and admire the view. It’s an enchanting spot to relax, overlooking huge, mature oak trees and a beautiful lawn.

I remembered the grounds of this house as an idyllic combination of manicured areas and more natural corners waiting to be explored. The back of the house is resort-like, with a sprawling expanse of grass and more oak trees surrounding a pool, spa, and hand-hewn fire pit. There’s plenty of room to entertain in this private setting.

On my previous visit, I described the second story as, “up a striking staircase, three bedrooms share a charming bathroom with a claw-foot tub and period tilework. Two of the bedrooms open out onto a long balcony, mirroring the length of the porch below. One sweet surprise is a sunny extra nook tucked between the two front bedrooms, providing a secret reading room or quiet haven.”

Back downstairs, the master bedroom sports the best of what I remembered, plus a few new surprises. The bedroom itself is airy and spacious, with beamed cathedral ceilings and three sets of French doors that open onto a wraparound porch. A clever pocket door leads into an impressive walk-in closet. The master bath has a gorgeous soaking tub, a separate glass-enclosed shower, gleaming white custom cabinetry, new hardwood floors, and access to the brand-new laundry room.

Photo: Lindsey Drewes Backyard at 2685 Puesta Del Sol

This lovely home and its romantic park-like setting offer a soothing blend of turn-of-the century details and modern conveniences. Dutch doors, built-in cabinetry, and vintage fixtures turn on the charm, but newer systems and technology allow worry-free enjoyment.

Last time I visited, I noted that this home’s new owner will be able to “start making their own memories while enjoying the hundred-plus years of charm that this home has to offer.” That is still true today, with even more details to love.

2685 Puesta Del Sol is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by Randy Glick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Randy at (805) 689-7167 or randy@randyglick.com. Visit santabarbarafarmhouse.com for more photos and a video tour.

