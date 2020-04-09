Education Santa Barbara City College Ranked First in Nation in New Survey

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) received some good news amid a tumultuous month for the college, which has suspended in-person classes and done its best to transition to virtual learning as the spread of COVID-19 affects academic activities around the country. In a survey of community colleges across the country by Value Colleges, an organization that ranks colleges by value for dollar price, SBCC took first place. In a press release put out by SBCC, the school’s administration stated, “Students looking to stay on track with their education during this time of sheltering in place need look no further than Santa Barbara City College.”

The press release stated that the rankings are based on four metrics: “annual cost, return on investment (from PayScale graduate salary rates), reputation and the number of fully online programs offered.” The release also lauds SBCC’s expansion of online programs and degrees, citing the fact that it now has two dozen online degree and certificate programs.

SBCC has consistently ranked among the top community colleges in the nation. On the Value Colleges website, the blurb on SBCC states, “In a state where education costs (and pretty much all costs) can run high, California education at affordable prices makes Santa Barbara City College a flawless investment.”

