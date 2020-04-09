Weathering the Crisis SBCC School of Extended Learning Launches the Career Recovery Initiative for Recently Unemployed Amid COVID-19 California Approved Certificates Offered in Healthcare, Construction and Landscaping Vocations, and Essential Skill-Building Certificates in Business and Computers

Extended Learning is expanding with an immediate ramping up of tuition-free courses scheduled for the Summer and Fall Semesters in these areas:

Green Gardener Program: This regional program trains gardeners in resource-efficient landscaping practices within Santa Barbara County, including a listing on the County of Santa Barbara’s website. Accelerated badge offered Summer I with new badge scheduled for Summer II. Construction Technology Program: Introduction to residential construction includes courses in framing, finish carpentry, electrical and plumbing, leading to Certificate and preparation for credit Construction Technology program. The construction badge can be completed with three courses offered in Summer I and a fourth course offered in Summer II, including additional course sections to expand capacity. Personal Care Attendant (PCA) Program: Personal Care Attendants are in demand and may serve as an entry point into the growing Healthcare field; a PCA is a key member of a patient’s home personal care and health care team. An accelerated evening course is being added to Summer I to accommodate students who are working or caring for children at home due to stay-at-home measures. Computer Skills Certificates: All four of Career Skills Institute’s Basic Office Software Skills classes will be offered this summer and will prepare students for intermediate and advanced classes in the fall. During Summer I and II session, two other popular technology badges will be offered: Social Media and Digital Design Basics. Professional Development (“Employability Skills”) Certificates: This summer 12 certificates will be offered including: Customer Relations (Summer I), Career Strategist (Summer I and II), Project Management (Summer I), Thrive and Survive (Summer II), Workplace Essentials (Summer I and II). Elementary and Secondary Basic Skills: For community members facing layoffs, there is no better time to finally complete a minimum job requirement: their high school diploma or equivalency. Or, learn survival English for the workplace. Extended Learning’s tuition-free Adult High School/GED program and English as Second Language programs provide a welcoming and safe environment for basic skills learners.

These certificates align with the sustainable local career pathways identified in Extended Learning’s 2019 Economic and Workforce Gap Analysis for Adult Education Students*. Needs identified in the SBCC region include sales and customer support, project management and supervision, healthcare, and construction. The School of Extended Learning is well-poised to provide these valuable educational opportunities for new or transitioning job seekers in our area.

*BW Research Inc. report contracted by the Santa Barbara City College, School of Extended Learning (SEL) and the local Strong Workforce Program.

Summer registration opens April 20. It is strongly recommended to complete the application process in advance, online at http://www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning/.

“With new online instruction, everyone stays connected during the social-distancing order. We will continue to serve as the hub of education for our diverse adult community – uninterrupted – as we have for over a hundred years,” said Moreno. “At a time when our close-knit community is feeling isolated, we have adopted easy-to-use online tools to enable continuity of instruction in career skills and personal learning. We are enabling much-needed social connecting through live videoconferencing”.

This year, Extended Learning is serving over 6,500 local adults with career skills and life enrichment classes in Adult High School/GED, Bilingual GED, Bilingual Computer Skills, Career Skills, Noncredit ESL, Health and Safety, Home Economics, Older Adults, and Parenting.

The Career Recovery Initiative includes programs supported in part by The Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium (SBAEC). Through funding, the Consortium supports Extended Learning educational programs and community partner programs that meet the goals of California Adult Education Programs.

