Letters It’s Political

I will cut our and save the letter in the Independent this week from two Cottage Hospital emergency room physicians because it contains such excellent advice regarding what to do if you believe you are experiencing COVID 19 symptoms.

The doctors, however are flat out wrong that the virus is “not a political issue, not a liberal or conservative issue. It is a human issue.” All of us who regularly watch the news know that is absolutely untrue.

The virus is both a political issue and a human issue. Many Americans citizens are well aware of frequent decisions made by our leaders for purely political reasons that impact who gets ill, where they get ill, and whether medical personnel will have the supplies and equipment patients desperately need when they arrive at local medical centers.

Meanwhile, to Dr. Brett William II and Dr. Nels Gerhardt, thank you for all you do so “fight on!” We are grateful for your skills, expertise and caring!

Add to Favorites