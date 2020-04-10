Letters

It’s Political

By Bernie Schaeffer, Goleta
Fri Apr 10, 2020 | 11:29am

I will cut our and save the letter in the Independent this week from two Cottage Hospital emergency room physicians because it contains such excellent advice regarding what to do if you believe you are  experiencing COVID 19 symptoms.

The doctors, however are flat out wrong that the virus is “not a political issue, not a liberal or conservative issue. It is a human issue.” All of us who regularly watch the news know that is absolutely untrue.

The virus is both a political issue and a human issue. Many Americans citizens are well aware of frequent decisions made by our leaders for purely political reasons that impact who gets ill, where they get ill, and whether medical personnel will have the supplies and equipment patients desperately need when they arrive at local medical centers.

Meanwhile, to Dr. Brett William II and Dr. Nels Gerhardt, thank you for all you do so “fight on!” We are grateful for your skills, expertise and caring!

Fri Apr 10, 2020 | 19:38pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/04/10/its-political/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.