Briefs Santa Barbara Man, 21, Killed in Collision on 154

On Thursday evening, 22-year-old Goleta resident Brian Dul was driving eastbound on State Route 154 with a 21-year-old passenger when Dul reportedly swerved into the westbound lane of traffic, colliding with a truck driven by a 59-year-old man and carrying a 52-year-old female passenger, both from Long Beach.

In the ensuing collision, the truck’s occupants both sustained minor injuries, and the passenger was taken to Cottage Hospital. Dul sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital. The passenger in Dul’s car, a 21-year-old Santa Barbara man, was also taken to the hospital and died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation, but officers reported that Dul was under the influence at the time of the incident and was placed under arrest for a DUI felony and causing injury. The California Highway Patrol is encouraging those with any information regarding this collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch with the CHP at (805) 967-1234.

