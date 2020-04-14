Letters Frontline Heroes

In Hollywood’s superhero movies, the lead characters are incredible, fearless warriors who think nothing of risking their lives to save others. But the actors in these blockbusters are only playing fictional comic book characters. Today’s real-life superheroes are the courageous nurses, doctors, and other health-care workers fighting COVID-19.

While most of us simply stay at home, hunkered down with our online news and streaming movies, they are out there on the front lines, battling an invisible menace threatening our planet. Many of them are surrounded nonstop by patients who have tested positive for this deadly virus. They are saving lives, often under dangerous conditions with limited resources.

We are all in debt to these genuine superheroes. They need to know how much we appreciate their selfless efforts and breathtaking bravery. Companies like Apple are planning to donate millions of masks and face shields and other desperately needed equipment. We all need to do anything we can to help and express our gratitude. Sometimes that may be just a heartfelt “Thank you!”

