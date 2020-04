Get News In Your Inbox

Now on Independent.com, you’ll find an easy-to-understand graph that depicts Santa Barbara County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over time, as well as the region’s current count of hospitalizations. The data is drawn directly from our Public Health Department and will be updated daily. Visit independent.com/coronavirus-news for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

Are We Flattening the Curve?

New Graph on Independent.com Shows most Current Data

