Caltrans District 5 to Hold A Series of Small Business Webinars Starting May 7

Caltrans District 5 is joining state and local partners to host a series of webinars for small business owners beginning Thursday, May 7.



The SB/DVBE Certification Webinar Series: This introductory series will provide an overview of the state certification options for small business and disabled veterans business owners. A facilitator from the Department of General Services will guide virtual attendees through a series of webinars to register businesses on Cal eProcure and work towards certification. Business owners interested in Small Business (SB), Micro Business (MB), Small Business for the purpose of Public Works (SB-PW) or Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) certification are encouraged to attend all four sessions. This series of webinars will begin on Thursday, May 7 and end Thursday, May 21.



The Contracting Webinar Series: This series is tailored for certified small businesses who are registered on Cal procure and looking to sell goods or obtain contracts with the State of California. It offers webinars on a variety of topics ranging from contracting with state government, navigating websites and information on local supplier and contracting opportunities. In one webinar, the Office of Civil Rights will guide attendees through the process of how to apply for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification. This series begins Friday, May 22 and ends on Friday, May 29.



Every webinar will begin at 10 a.m. and most are one hour long. To register, visit: https://www.granitehwy101.com/caltrans-webinars.

