Letters Gasping in Disbelief

Like too much Clorox, the right-wing machine of Donald Trump permeates the country and leaves us gasping in disbelief. Even a good president would find the situation trying, but Donald Trump fumbled the ball from the beginning and has left the country with only bad choices.

The testing is far too sparse to be of utility for the general population and should be prioritized for emergency workers like police, fire, and hospital support staff. Mass testing simply can’t be produced instantaneously for the entire population. As usual the working and the vulnerable will suffer disproportionately, the Great Recession comes to mind.

We have to open the economy somehow in a controlled fashion, or the cash flows necessary for medium and small business will simply evaporate This will cause a chain reaction of disaster that will propagate all the way up to our financial institutions.

The large corporations are sitting on loads of cash and should be excluded from consideration for aid. They will simply buy back their stock, as exampled with their tax breaks, never reinvesting it in the lower economy. The airlines engaged in protracted buybacks and dividends for their stock and had no reserve for a downturn.

The real thing that has been sanitized is the belief in science from the Fox News crowd. We may get a second wave or will it be a third? We are going to have to chance it by a controlled rollout, and I don’t mean by opening urgent tattoo parlors.

What’s the game plan? Should not our president give us a strategy and words of encouragement? We need an FDR not a science denier. How can we ever get a handle on Climate Change with this mentality? A situation much more insidious and possibly irreversible.

