Letters 'Return to Sender'

My brother is residing in the minimum security unit at Lompoc Penitentiary.

I recently received a large manila envelope. Inside were several letters addressed to my brother (approximately 10). They were stamped with “Return to Sender” and “Wrong Address” on them. I called the facility, and they confirmed that I had the correct address. I was not given an explanation as to why the letters were sent back.

I was informed by my brother that there is no warden at the facility, and that one was being sent from another state, but he has not arrived.

Another ongoing issue is the water heater; it keeps breaking down. The inmates go for weeks without any hot water for showers. Considering how cold it gets in Lompoc, this could cause hypothermia. My brother also informs me that after a cold shower, he cannot stop shivering for hours and throughout the night.

It is unconscionable, that inmates will be placed in rooms with black mold. They are not lab rats!

Sending an inmate into home confinement would be the fastest, safest, far more efficient, and economical response, rather than setting up a field hospital, and limit overwhelming local resources.

