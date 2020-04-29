Briefs

Goleta Man Arrested with Eight Guns, Including AR15 Rifle

Heraclio Pulido, 26, Was Also in Possession of Methamphetamine and Cocaine

Wed Apr 29, 2020 | 8:53am
Photo: Courtesy Heraclio Pulido

Heraclio Pulido, 26, was arrested Monday at his Goleta home “as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activities involving the suspect, who is on active County Probation,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

During a search of Pulido’s home, authorities seized two Springfield 1911 pistols, a Glock .40 caliber pistol, an FN57 pistol, a Marlin .22LR rifle, a Mossberg pump action shotgun, a .357 revolver, and an AR15 rifle. They also found a methamphetamine pipe, prescription medication, methamphetamine, cocaine, a scale, and baggies.

Pulido was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the County Jail with no bail on multiple gun and drug charges.

Photo: Courtesy Authorities seized two Springfield 1911 pistols, a Glock .40 caliber pistol, an FN57 pistol, a Marlin .22LR rifle, a Mossberg pump action shotgun, a .357 revolver, and an AR15 rifle.

