Car Crashes Through Front of Las Positas Liquor Store

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

A Lexus SUV barreled through the front of Las Positas Liquor this Thursday evening, lodging fully inside the store and causing major damage to shelving and merchandise. Miraculously, no one was hurt. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, walked away unscathed and no customers or employees were caught in the vehicle’s path. Firefighters backed the SUV back out of the store as city inspectors arrived to assess the structural integrity of the building. Authorities have so far not released any additional details on the incident, including whether the driver is being investigated for any wrongdoing.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.