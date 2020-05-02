Letters Inhumane Prison Treatment

I have read many of the articles written in regard to the FCC prison located in Lompoc. I have to say … bravo. They are spot on.

My husband has been incarcerated for over three-quarters of his two-year sentence. He has been in the low security dorm since arrival and has not been in contact with me since last Thursday. On that day he called me frantic. He said he waited in line for two hours to be able to talk to me to tell me he wasn’t going to be able to talk because they are taking the phones and emails away for no other reason than another adjacent building on the complex had not been able to use said phones since they were not located in the same building.

How is it possible when the Bureau of Prisons is so adamant about keeping families together, and the link to the only light at the end of the tunnel for these individuals, that they can take the 15-minute phone conversations, the two-sentence emails away in the time that these men need the most support? That this act alone will only cause chaos for all involved.

From a wife of an incarcerated individual who doesn’t know what to say to my 5-year-old daughter when she asked if Daddy was not calling because he was “given” the virus and had to get better first, well, I guess when I’ve drained my resources and used my favors and being 1,200 miles away, I come to the media to maybe shed some light on an institute of secrets and uncertainty.

When men who are nonviolent offenders, caught up in a conspiracy, men that have young families at home watching Sesame Street Incarceration and Families for some kind of way of explaining life without Daddy, who has no way of letting those families know that they aren’t lying in a hospital bed dying, is just inhuman.

They can try to make the public believe they are doing the most that they can for the families affected. The most recent statement from the director himself on April 21, posted on the BOP website, allowing more minutes and then free use of those minutes, seems to be a very contradictory statement when they aren’t allowing use of even the trulincs email system.

Add to Favorites