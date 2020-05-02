Letters Stop Oil Subsidies

On Earth Day, our governor was working to permit more dangerous, high intensity oil drilling in Santa Barbara County. The White House is hosting oil companies to bail them out with hundreds of billions of our tax dollars. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, oil is flooding the world and oil prices have collapsed.

Why are we trying to rescue a dangerous and polluting oil industry with our tax dollars, risking our precious water table and deteriorating our climate? The coronavirus crisis is our opportunity to move massive oil industry subsidies to better use, underwriting clean energy development. Oil workers can learn how to install solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries!

Tell Congressmember Carbajal, “Please don’t vote for subsidies for oil companies!”

Add to Favorites