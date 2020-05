Letters Visit Dingle

Regarding the Sister Cities fiasco with Dingle, I thought that I should give you my two shillings.

I visited Dingle in 2016, and the city folks that I met were very friendly and congenial. Plus, and this is a biggie, I had the best fish and chips at a little pub there that I have ever had anywhere. The ale was pretty good, too.

Bud Bottoms’s dolphin statue was prominent on the waterfront.

All in all, a nice little town. Too bad that all this rancor abounds.

Add to Favorites