Open to Support

By Max Parker, S.B.
Wed May 06, 2020 | 11:58am

I read a letter to the editor asking the Independent to stop asking for handouts and immediately donated $100 to support them. The writer said that the paper should “move on to something better like Americans do.” I suggest that the writer and others also donate to support investigative journalism and the First Amendment in their community instead of crying fake news every time their narrow world-views are challenged. Open your mind and give what you can to the pursuit of the truth.

