Open to Support

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

I read a letter to the editor asking the Independent to stop asking for handouts and immediately donated $100 to support them. The writer said that the paper should “move on to something better like Americans do.” I suggest that the writer and others also donate to support investigative journalism and the First Amendment in their community instead of crying fake news every time their narrow world-views are challenged. Open your mind and give what you can to the pursuit of the truth.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.