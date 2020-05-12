Extra!

Class of 2020 Graduate Photo Gallery

By
Tue May 12, 2020 | 4:48pm

Grads are Rad! Let’s celebrate the class of 2020 and give them the recognition they deserve! Share a photo of a special high school graduate in your life below in our online photo gallery.

Want the photo in-print? Click here to find out more about publishing your grad’s photo in our June 4 issue. Deadline for print: Wednesday, May 27, 11:59pm

Looking to sponsor a page of graduate photos in print? Click here to find out more about sponsoring a page of graduate photos.

Wed May 13, 2020 | 04:16am
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/12/class-of-2020-graduate-photo-gallery/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.