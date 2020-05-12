Extra! Class of 2020 Graduate Photo Gallery

Grads are Rad! Let’s celebrate the class of 2020 and give them the recognition they deserve! Share a photo of a special high school graduate in your life below in our online photo gallery.

Want the photo in-print? Click here to find out more about publishing your grad’s photo in our June 4 issue. Deadline for print: Wednesday, May 27, 11:59pm

Looking to sponsor a page of graduate photos in print? Click here to find out more about sponsoring a page of graduate photos.

Add to Favorites