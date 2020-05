Letters Oh, What a Life

Oh, what a life,

We are betrothed in violence.

Wax up my ears,

Fear not singing Sirens.

I am a frog,

Amid a den of Scorpions.

My thorn, artificial;

However, drenched in poisons.

Broken inside from my bones to my brain.

What holds us together?

Societal chains.

Some fall apart, I’m bound by restriction,

Primordial heart,

Feeds off the friction.

