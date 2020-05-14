Briefs Basement on East Sola Street Catches Fire

Photo: Courtesy

A small basement packed tightly with stored materials caught fire on Wednesday afternoon on the 500 block of East Sola Street. Responding firefighters found an unconscious man in his forties in the home above, suffering from smoke inhalation. He was revived and taken to Cottage Hospital.

The crowded garage made extinguishing the fire difficult, though neighboring Fire Station 3 is only a block away and arrived within three minutes of the call. Additional engine companies, a truck company, and a battalion chief arrived to the scene by about 4:30 p.m. and the fire was completely extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

