Senior Art Project

Calling all graduating 2020 seniors! Use the form below, to submit an original photo that you feel depicts a positive memory of your life during senior year, and, in a short artist’s statement (150 words), tell us why.
Entry deadline: Wednesday, May 27 at 11:59pm PST
Digital photos taken with a phone or camera are eligible. Acceptable file format: .jpg
All submissions will be displayed online, and a select few will be published in the June 4 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.
Questions? Email us at contests@independent.com
