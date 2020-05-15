Extra!

Senior Art Project

By
Fri May 15, 2020 | 2:25pm

Calling all graduating 2020 seniors! Use the form below, to submit an original photo that you feel depicts a positive memory of your life during senior year, and, in a short artist’s statement (150 words), tell us why.

Entry deadline: Wednesday, May 27 at 11:59pm PST

Digital photos taken with a phone or camera are eligible. Acceptable file format: .jpg

All submissions will be displayed online, and a select few will be published in the June 4 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Questions? Email us at contests@independent.com

Fri May 15, 2020
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/15/senior-art-project/

Indy Staff

