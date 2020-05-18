Lompoc in Crisis

Please keep bringing attention to Lompoc FCI. My husband is there and the letters I have recently received, are unsettling to say the least. I am in a different state or I would be there protesting with the other families.

They suspended visitation as of March 20 and then suspended calls and emails as of April 20 to help slow the spread of the virus, which has proven beyond ineffective as this facility has dormitory style housing.

I have been monitoring this facility since the beginning of this pandemic, and the first confirmed case was a staff member. The Federal Bureau of Prisons still allowed them to do shakedowns with no personal protective equipment, which means every bunk was touched by staff who may or may not have been exposed to the virus by the first staff. This virus was ultimately spread to this extent, due to pure negligence.

The facility refuses to tell the families anything. Even when they went on lockdown, I had to find out through an article many days after the fact.

My husband was able to make an 11-minute phone call this week for the first time tonight since April 15. He said he tested positive for the virus as of May 5. He suffered for three days with a high fever and was not given anything to help lower it. I could hear him coughing and his respiratory system was strained. These men are testing positive and not receiving any kind of treatment to help ease any symptoms, until their respiratory systems are on the verge of shutting down.

To be locked in a room for the last four weeks, no phone, no email, no commissary, no TV, forced to live in dirty clothes and bedding, no sunlight or fresh air, with a bunch of sick men and not being informed by the prison as to what is happening, this would be viewed as abuse in the legal system. For some reason, the FBOP finds it acceptable even though none of these things have shown to help slow the spread of the virus.

Prison is not meant to be enjoyable, but this is risking the health and lives of these men. The prison is clearly not capable of managing this pandemic. They need to be held accountable for their actions (or lack of) just as these men serving time are!

Please help us bring attention and awareness. This facility is in a complete crisis!