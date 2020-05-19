Santa Barbara City College to Provide Legal Services for Immigrants

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) will take part in a pilot program alongside the California Department of Social Services, the Foundation for California Community Colleges, and the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to provide free immigration legal services, according to a press release sent out Tuesday morning. Through the program, the United Farm Workers (UFW) Foundation will offer immigrant legal services at SBCC, starting in May 2020. The program, deemed the Community College Immigration Legal Services Project, will take place at community colleges across California for the next year and a half.

The services will include outreach to staff and faculty, according to the release. Appointments are available on the second Tuesday and the fourth Friday of every month, and can be made at sbcc.edu/eopscare/resourcesdreamersundocumented.php.