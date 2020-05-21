Driver Identified in Cliff Drive Crash

Police Release Sofia Koch’s Name as behind the Wheel in a High-Speed Accident That Left Her Passenger Seriously Injured

Nineteen-year-old Sofia Koch turned herself in to the Santa Barbara Police Department for the one-vehicle crash on Cliff Drive on May 7. Accompanied by her attorney, Koch admitted to police that she had driven the purple Land Rover at 1 a.m., which struck two cars and a concrete wall, and seriously injured her passenger. They were both cut out of the car by firefighters. The name of her passenger has not been officially released, but the young woman’s family has started a GoFundMe page for her extensive medical needs.

Charges against Koch include driving under the influence, joyriding, driving without, a license, going more than 30 mph over the speed limit, and felony great bodily injury. She was apparently allowed to go on her own recognizance as she is not being held in County Jail.

