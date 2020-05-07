Briefs Multi-Car Accident Closes Cliff Drive

[Update] Early Thursday morning, a purple Land Rover speeding east on Cliff Drive clipped a parked car, went over the sidewalk, and hit a second parked car, shoving it 165 feet into the road, police spokesperson Anthony Wagner said. The silver Scion in the photo was the second car and was unoccupied at the time.

Wagner would not comment on the Rover driver’s condition or if passengers were in the vehicle, adding that an accident like this would produce injuries and that the individual was being treated. The collision reconstruction team will remain onsite until at least the late afternoon, Wagner said, shutting down Cliff Drive.





[Original Story] An accident involving more than one car has closed Cliff Drive until this afternoon, Santa Barbara police reported. The accident happened early in the morning between Salida del Sol and Santa Cruz streets and caused major injuries. The accident is actively being investigated. This report will be updated as information becomes available.

