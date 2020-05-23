Considerate to Wear a Mask

Get News In Your Inbox

Last Saturday, at 6:30 a.m., I went for a walk at Shoreline Park. I wore a mask. I saw only two other people with masks on during my walk. What shocked me the most was that joggers would come up behind me and not move…I was the one who had to move off the path to create distance. And none of these joggers had masks on. I find this incredibly rude and insensitive to others. I thought we cared about each other?

