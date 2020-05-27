About Us

Cap’n, Home Office Cat

Meet Photog Daniel Dreifuss's Stay-At-Home Buddy

Aye-Aye, Cap’n | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
By Aye-Aye, Cap’n
Wed May 27, 2020 | 2:44pm

Name: Cap’n
Title: Home Office Cat

What’s it like having your humans, Indy photographer Daniel Dreifuss and his fiancée, Jessica, around so much? Do you like the company, or do you miss your space?  At first I was confused why they were home all the time, but I love to cuddle, so I’m pretty happy they’re spending more time here.

How has the lockdown affected your daily routine?  I get more treats when I scratch the scratching post, and I do enjoy that. I notice I’m spending more time on my mom or dad’s lap when they are using the computer talking to the screen. Sometimes I meow at the screen or rub my face against it to be helpful. I do the same amount of sleeping.

What is your favorite form of distraction while your parents are trying to work?  I really love looking out the window, so if it’s not open, I meow ’til they open it for me. I also love belly rubs and pets, and I demand those sometimes even if my parents are working. If they don’t pay attention to me, I just meow ’til they do.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed May 27, 2020 | 23:21pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/27/capn-home-office-cat/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.