Cap’n, Home Office Cat

Name: Cap’n

Title: Home Office Cat

What’s it like having your humans, Indy photographer Daniel Dreifuss and his fiancée, Jessica, around so much? Do you like the company, or do you miss your space? At first I was confused why they were home all the time, but I love to cuddle, so I’m pretty happy they’re spending more time here.

How has the lockdown affected your daily routine? I get more treats when I scratch the scratching post, and I do enjoy that. I notice I’m spending more time on my mom or dad’s lap when they are using the computer talking to the screen. Sometimes I meow at the screen or rub my face against it to be helpful. I do the same amount of sleeping.

What is your favorite form of distraction while your parents are trying to work? I really love looking out the window, so if it’s not open, I meow ’til they open it for me. I also love belly rubs and pets, and I demand those sometimes even if my parents are working. If they don’t pay attention to me, I just meow ’til they do.