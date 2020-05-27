Testimonials

Reader Testimonial: Marge Cafarelli

Marge Cafarelli Owner, Santa Barbara Public Market | Credit: Courtesy
By Marge Cafarelli, Owner of Santa Barbara Public Market
Wed May 27, 2020 | 10:30pm

I moved to Santa Barbara in the late ’70s. I can remember when the Independent was founded in ’86 and when it moved offices to Victoria Court next to an architectural firm I would frequent with my employer at the time, Ray Klein. The Independent has been my go-to resource for all things S.B., and you can always find a copy in our home.

Your reporting is consistently well-researched and in-depth, and that makes the Independent a trusted news source. Your community stories and support of local businesses make you a trusted business partner of the Santa Barbara Public Market (SBPM) as well.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, trucks would pull up to the Market with four big stacks of your paper, where our guests knew they could rely on getting their weekly Independent when they walked in the door. When I saw that we had to replenish those stacks the very next morning, I knew I could count on the power of your paper’s advertising for our business. You deliver results. And the SBPM has been excited to partner with you on events such as the Backyard Brunch, which drew hundreds of people to taste the best of Santa Barbara chefs and restaurants.

During this difficult time, I thank you for always being there and for being a reliable and engaging resource for our community. I’m sure we all look forward to the day that those four stacks of the Independent get dropped at the Market again!

Thu May 28, 2020 | 06:43am
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/27/reader-testimonial-marge-cafarelli/

