Santa Barbara Police Ask for Help in Locating Missing Woman

Ashley Lynn Zachman has gone missing, her family and coworkers at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara reported to police today. She was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. when she left the hospital in her white 2008 Mazda 3. Her parents notified police, stating it was out of character for their daughter to simply disappear without warning. Zachman is 36 years old, has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5′5″ and about 115 pounds. Please notify Santa Barbara police at (805) 897-2300 if you see Zachman.
