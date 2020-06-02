Santa Barbara Police Ask for Help in Locating Missing Woman

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

Ashley Lynn Zachman has gone missing, her family and coworkers at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara reported to police today. She was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. when she left the hospital in her white 2008 Mazda 3. Her parents notified police, stating it was out of character for their daughter to simply disappear without warning. Zachman is 36 years old, has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5′5″ and about 115 pounds. Please notify Santa Barbara police at (805) 897-2300 if you see Zachman.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.