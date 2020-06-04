Letters

Deadly Dichotomy

By Sarah Hearon, S.B.
Thu Jun 04, 2020 | 4:22pm

A mass of white men brandishing guns, including automatic weapons, stormed a State Capital.

They stood inches away from guards and screamed into their faces. They “brought signs that compared (Governor) Whitmer to Adolf Hitler, showed nooses and Confederate flags. Some signs read, “Tyrants Get The Rope.”

What action was taken to respond or to curb their actions? None.

A black man went into a convenience store and was reported as having paid with a suspect bill. What action was taken? The unarmed man was thrown to the pavement by four policemen and held down with a knee on his neck for 8-9 minutes until he was unresponsive and then dead.

I hope that there is no need to explain the significance of these scenarios. Otherwise, the future looks bleak indeed.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Fri Jun 05, 2020 | 00:52am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/04/deadly-dichotomy/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.