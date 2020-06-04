Deadly Dichotomy

A mass of white men brandishing guns, including automatic weapons, stormed a State Capital.

They stood inches away from guards and screamed into their faces. They “brought signs that compared (Governor) Whitmer to Adolf Hitler, showed nooses and Confederate flags. Some signs read, “Tyrants Get The Rope.”

What action was taken to respond or to curb their actions? None.

A black man went into a convenience store and was reported as having paid with a suspect bill. What action was taken? The unarmed man was thrown to the pavement by four policemen and held down with a knee on his neck for 8-9 minutes until he was unresponsive and then dead.

I hope that there is no need to explain the significance of these scenarios. Otherwise, the future looks bleak indeed.