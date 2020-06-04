Briefs

Santa Barbarans to ‘Take a Knee’ Against Racism on Saturday

By Lily Mae Lazarus
Thu Jun 04, 2020 | 1:38pm

A trio of Santa Barbarans is organizing a peaceful protest set for Saturday, June 6, in solidarity with the anti-racism movement, Black Lives Matter, and the death of George Floyd. The organizers — Trent Marlow, Andres Ramirez, and Kyle Brown — have visited the Santa Barbara Police Department and the city Fire Department in person to invite officers, firefighters, and staff members to join the peaceful protest.

The march will mobilize at 1 p.m. outside Paseo Nuevo and head down State Street to Stearns Wharf. There, the organizers will “take a knee” and encourage the marchers to participate in the gesture, which has come to symbolize a humble but potent protest that speaks for the victims of police brutality and racism.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Jun 04, 2020 | 20:53pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/04/santa-barbarans-to-take-a-knee-against-racism-on-saturday/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.