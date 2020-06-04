Santa Barbarans to ‘Take a Knee’ Against Racism on Saturday

A trio of Santa Barbarans is organizing a peaceful protest set for Saturday, June 6, in solidarity with the anti-racism movement, Black Lives Matter, and the death of George Floyd. The organizers — Trent Marlow, Andres Ramirez, and Kyle Brown — have visited the Santa Barbara Police Department and the city Fire Department in person to invite officers, firefighters, and staff members to join the peaceful protest.

The march will mobilize at 1 p.m. outside Paseo Nuevo and head down State Street to Stearns Wharf. There, the organizers will “take a knee” and encourage the marchers to participate in the gesture, which has come to symbolize a humble but potent protest that speaks for the victims of police brutality and racism.