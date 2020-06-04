Unexpected

Although I normally pick up the Independent to check the obituaries, I noticed an article on masks which prompted me to read the letters submitted in this edition. What a mistake!

After reading the very factual letter “The Truth” submitted by Don Thorn, I was dumbfounded to see that the Independent staff decided to solicit a far-left anti-Trump letter so that you could publish it in response to Mr. Thorn’s question: “Will anyone be held accountable?”

Regardless of your anti-Trump slant, this treatment of someone who spent time to write a letter to your “paper” was beyond shameful. I knew your paper was biased, but manipulating the letters in this manner illustrates that the Independent has absolutely no credibility.

In the future I will stick to only reading the obituaries.

Eidtor’s Note: The answering letter was received spontaneously and was not solicited.