Unexpected

By Mark Preiser, Goleta
Thu Jun 04, 2020 | 4:01pm

Although I normally pick up the Independent to check the obituaries, I noticed an article on masks which prompted me to read the letters submitted in this edition. What a mistake!

After reading the very factual letter “The Truth” submitted by Don Thorn, I was dumbfounded to see that the Independent staff decided to solicit a far-left anti-Trump letter so that you could publish it in response to Mr. Thorn’s question: “Will anyone be held accountable?”

Regardless of your anti-Trump slant, this treatment of someone who spent time to write a letter to your “paper” was beyond shameful. I knew your paper was biased, but manipulating the letters in this manner illustrates that the Independent has absolutely no credibility.

In the future I will stick to only reading the obituaries.

Eidtor’s Note: The answering letter was received spontaneously and was not solicited.

Fri Jun 05, 2020 | 00:52am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/04/unexpected-2/

