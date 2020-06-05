The Future

I think most cops are good people and serve the public well. They are in such a difficult situation right now, trying to defend themselves and the people and cities they protect, plus weed out the racist, violent cops that we all know exist in every city in the U.S.

The climate in this country has emboldened the bad cops and encouraged them to overstep their power, most especially with people of color. We will have riots and looting until civility returns to the government and people of this country, and I’m afraid that the damage that’s been done by the Trump administration will take many years to undo.

If we indeed have him as our president for another four years, I think we will have to get used to violence and mayhem being the soup du jour.