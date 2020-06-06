Deadly Irony

It is likely there will be a virus spike in the riot cities. COVID has been shown to hit harder in the African-American community. A bad cop killed a black American. Will the protests and riots kill hundreds more indirectly? Sadly, the answer is probably yes.
