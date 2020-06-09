Briefs

Delta Suspends Santa Barbara Flights

By
Tue Jun 09, 2020 | 5:46pm

On June 5, Delta Airlines announced that it will suspend its operations at Santa Barbara Airport beginning July 8 to “help lower costs as we mitigate the crisis due to COVID-19,” according to a press release. SBA is one of 11 domestic airports that Delta will halt operations in as passenger demand slopes due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 concerns. Delta will work with travelers whose plans are impacted by the decision, and Delta employees will be offered “pay protection options” through September 30, according to the release. SBA is still being serviced by five other airlines — Alaska, Contour, American, United, and Frontier Airlines — according to the SBA website.

Wed Jun 10, 2020 | 04:05am
