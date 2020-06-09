Santa Barbara Ranked Third in Nation for Best Cycling

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

On Tuesday evening, People For Bikes , a biking advocacy organization, released its newest rankings of America’s best cycling cities, with Santa Barbara placing third, behind Madison, Wisconsin, and San Luis Obispo, respectively. The list is available at cityratings.peopleforbikes.org . The ranking is based on criteria such as safety, efficiency of networks, and the city’s commitment to growing opportunities for cycling. Santa Barbara scored particularly well in safety and acceleration, with the downtown area scoring exceptionally strong. The report also includes additional recommendations for steps city leaders can make to their cities more bike-friendly.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.