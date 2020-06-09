Briefs

Santa Barbara Ranked Third in Nation for Best Cycling

By
Tue Jun 09, 2020 | 7:29pm

On Tuesday evening, People For Bikes, a biking advocacy organization, released its newest rankings of America’s best cycling cities, with Santa Barbara placing third, behind Madison, Wisconsin, and San Luis Obispo, respectively. The list is available at cityratings.peopleforbikes.org

The ranking is based on criteria such as safety, efficiency of networks, and the city’s commitment to growing opportunities for cycling. Santa Barbara scored particularly well in safety and acceleration, with the downtown area scoring exceptionally strong. The report also includes additional recommendations for steps city leaders can make to their cities more bike-friendly.

