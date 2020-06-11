Community

Santa Barbara Says Goodbye to Free Street Parking

Street Sweeping to Resume June 15

Street sweeping — and the parking enforcement associated with it — will resume on June 15. | Credit: Courtesy
By Odessa Stork
Thu Jun 11, 2020 | 10:15am

The City of Santa Barbara announced Monday that street sweeping is set to resume on June 15. New signs will be posted throughout the city to notify the public ahead of the change, and parking restrictions associated with street sweeping will also be enforced.

“Street Sweeping not only keeps our streets looking good, but also improves the air quality, and keeps trash and debris out of storm drains, creeks and the ocean,” according to a city statement.

Residents are instructed to observe all posted parking restrictions.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor.  Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you  in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Jun 11, 2020 | 19:18pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/11/santa-barbara-says-goodbye-to-free-street-parking/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.