Santa Barbara Says Goodbye to Free Street Parking

The City of Santa Barbara announced Monday that street sweeping is set to resume on June 15. New signs will be posted throughout the city to notify the public ahead of the change, and parking restrictions associated with street sweeping will also be enforced.

“Street Sweeping not only keeps our streets looking good, but also improves the air quality, and keeps trash and debris out of storm drains, creeks and the ocean,” according to a city statement.

Residents are instructed to observe all posted parking restrictions.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.