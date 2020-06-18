George Floyd Mural Defaced in Santa Barbara

Get News In Your Inbox

A large mural honoring George Floyd on the wall of EOS at the corner of Haley and Anacapa was vandalized late last night. “ALL LIVES MATTER” was spray-painted in bright yellow lettering over Floyd’s last words. The mural, painted by Chad Westmoreland and Griffin Lounsbury, had a built-in expiration date, but due to the nature of the vandalism, that day may come sooner than anticipated. The city department that oversees vandalism is investigating the incident. There are video cameras on the building where this happened. More information will be added as the story develops.

