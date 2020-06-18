Briefs Sprouts Hiring for New Milpas Street Store Grocery Store Seeks 110 New Employees

Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Milpas Street in September, bringing healthy foods and more than 100 job opportunities to the Santa Barbara area.

Known for its slogan of “Healthy Living for Less,” the retailer announced June 17 that construction on the new 24,000 square-foot store at 29 South Milpas will soon be complete.

Approximately 110 full- and part-time jobs are available at the new store, including department managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks, and more. The retailer emphasized in a press release that potential team members “should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.”

Sprouts operates more than 340 stores in 23 states across the U.S., including its location at Fairview Avenue in Goleta. Each location’s layout features fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. For customers with more specific dietary restrictions and preferences, Sprouts offers plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed selections.

Potential team members can apply online at: sprouts.com/careers. Sprouts will also host a virtual hiring fair with video interviews for potential candidates on July 22 and 23.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites