Why I Read the ‘Independent’

By W. Joe Bush, S.B.
Sat Jun 20, 2020 | 3:33pm

Tyler Hayden’s article “How Often Do Santa Barbara Police Use Force?” is an excellent example of why I and most of my friends read and subscribe to the Independent; to wit: short, concise, all facts and no politically charged opinion, complete, newsworthy, timely, typo free, and of high interest to everyone that lives and/or visits Santa Barbara.

Everyone should read it twice to get a feel for how our local police department acts. Judges, lawyers; politicians, and those affected by our police need to know this data to make informed decisions about how to discuss the subject of police misconduct and pending new legislation by local authorities.

After reading Hayden’s excellent piece, I turned to page 12 and Nick Welsh’s article was equally excellent, with his usual humorous opinion added. Together, the two articles are a primer for anyone who wants to know the data.

Sun Jun 21, 2020 | 01:37am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/20/why-i-read-the-independent/

